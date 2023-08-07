Off-duty firefighter, 4 townhome residents hospitalized after blaze in Port Moody

Flames engulfed a townhome complex in Port Moody's Heritage Woods area on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Twitter/ Port Moody Fire Rescue) Flames engulfed a townhome complex in Port Moody's Heritage Woods area on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Twitter/ Port Moody Fire Rescue)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener