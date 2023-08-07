Off-duty firefighter, 4 townhome residents hospitalized after blaze in Port Moody
An off-duty firefighter is one of five people who were sent to hospital after a blaze broke out in Port Moody, B.C. early Monday.
Port Moody Fire Rescue says it responded to a reported structure fire in the Heritage Woods area around 4:40 a.m.
The fire service posted two photos on social media—one showing huge flames engulfing a townhouse complex, and another showing firefighters with a cat that was rescued.
Fire Chief Darcey O'Riordan told CTV News that the fire involved four units of a complex at 2000 Panorama Dr., and four residents had to be rescued from three different balconies. He says multiple pets were saved as well.
An off-duty member of the Surrey Fire Service assisted PMFR, according to O’Riordan.
That firefighter was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, as were four other residents.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Vancouver Top Stories
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
Scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, to evacuate Korea jamboree ahead of storm
Tens of thousands of scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, will begin evacuating Tuesday from an international scouting jamboree along the country's western coast before the expected arrival of a typhoon.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez expected to be sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez could get a long prison term at his expected sentencing Monday after felony convictions for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The French Connection' and The Exorcist,' dead at 87
William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director who became a top filmmaker in his 30s with the gripping "The French Connection" and the horrifying "The Exorcist" and struggled in the following decades to match his early success has died. He was 87.
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say
An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said.
'Of course' Trump lost the 2020 election, DeSantis says after years of hedging
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said definitively that rival Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, an acknowledgement the Florida governor made after years of equivocating answers.
Vancouver Island
Wildfire, drought concerns persist over B.C. Day long weekend
Firefighting crews are constructing a fire guard Sunday to try to prevent any further movement of a blaze in the Shuswap region that has forced the evacuation of a lakefront community.
Firefighter assaulted at Vancouver Island house fire, RCMP say
The already chaotic scene of a house fire in Courtenay got worse when the owner of the home allegedly assaulted a firefighter Friday night.
B.C. woman reunites with first love after fears he died in war 40 years ago
Now husband and wife, Gabriela and Jamie couldn’t be more grateful that — against all odds — their first love turned out to be their forever love.
Calgary
Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination
There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.
Calgary celebrates appointment to Order of Canada for philanthropist and humanitarian Mike Shaikh
A Calgary man was celebrated Sunday for being named to Canada's highest civilian honour.
Man in hospital following Monday morning shooting
Police are investigating after a shooting early Monday morning downtown.
Edmonton
'A story of tragedy': Vigil held Sunday for Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly
Dozens of supporters gathered outside a Beaumont church Sunday at a vigil for 40-year-old Treasa Lynn Oberly, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in July.
Toronto
Three arrested Sunday amid ongoing protest against Toronto Eritrean festival
Toronto Police say three people were arrested and later released unconditionally at a Sunday protest outside a downtown hotel connected to a controversial Eritrean festival.
House from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is for sale in Toronto
A house featured in the 2010 cult hit film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is for sale in Toronto.
Heavy downpours of up to 40 mm expected across GTA on Monday
Canada’s weather agency is warning residents in parts of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, to prepare for heavy rain on Monday.
Montreal
Young man killed after being shot multiple times in downtown Montreal
A young man was seriously injured by more than one gunshot on Monday night in downtown Montreal.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Environment Canada issues alert for heavy rains for Montreal, other Quebec regions
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for Montreal, Laval, and the surrounding regions on Monday, calling for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain to fall on Monday and Tuesday.
A truck struck and critically injured a man and woman in their 70s crossing the street in TMR
A man and a woman in their 70s are in critical condition after they were struck by a truck crossing the street in the Town of Mont-Royal.
Winnipeg
'I'm terrified': Leaf Rapids family must rebuild after intruders set house on fire
A Leaf Rapids family has lost everything, including their home, after a group of home invaders broke in to their house and set it on fire Wednesday morning.
'It's been magnificent': Volunteers make World Fire and Police Games a success
The World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) came to a close Sunday after ten days of athletic competition, and organizers, athletes, and volunteers all say Winnipeg has done an excellent job of hosting the international event.
Multiple fire crews respond to 'significant fire' at Logan Avenue warehouse
Multiple fire crews were called to a massive lumberyard warehouse fire that prompted evacuations and a smoke warning in Winnipeg's Dufferin industrial area early Sunday morning.
Saskatoon
Special air quality statements in effect for southern Sask.
Northwesterly winds are yet again leading to reduced visibility and air quality concerns for southern Saskatchewan.
Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders snapped their three game losing streak with a 26-24 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
More Saskatoon homeless encampments recorded in 2023 than all of 2021: report
Saskatoon has already recorded more homeless encampments in the first six months of the year than in the entirety of 2021 – according to a recent report.
Regina
Nicolle Fire near Buffalo Pound Lake sees 3 fire departments respond
An uncontrolled wildfire near Buffalo Pound Lake was extinguished following the efforts of several fire departments from across the Regina area.
Atlantic
Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday
An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.
Unique street painting festival brings a new look to Moncton’s downtown
While the colourful street transformation isn’t permanent, the inaugural festival helped bring people downtown with it’s temporary one-of-a-kind art this weekend.
Byelection vote set for Tuesday in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
A byelection set for Tuesday in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston will see the province's Opposition Liberals try to retain a seat they've held for most of the last 20 years.
London
‘Seven riders, six days, one mission’: Cyclists riding 1,000 km for children’s hospital
The first Great Lakes Ride (GLR) is underway, raising funds for programs at the Children’s Health Foundation in London, Ont.
Here's what's open and closed in London the Civic Holiday Monday
With the second long weekend of the summer finally here, Londoners are making plans for how they want to spend time with friends and family. As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Civic Holiday Monday.
Local teen wins big at North American Indigenous Games
Evan Thomas from Munsee Delaware Nation, just west of St. Thomas, returned from the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, NS., with nine medals.
Northern Ontario
Most Ontario drivers consider speeding a problem, survey finds
A recently study, found that 51 per cent of Ontario drivers consider speeding as a big problem within the province.
Several new fires reported in the northeast, more starts expected as hazard levels rise
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and fire hazard risk across the region is moderate to high, officials say.
Kitchener
What’s open and closed in Waterloo region for the Civic Holiday Monday
The Civic Holiday Monday is upon us and despite most businesses being open, many may be operating on a holiday schedule with reduced hours.
Police investigate alleged LRT assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged assault on the LRT in Waterloo.
Investigation continues into ‘suspicious’ Kitchener fire: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are now treating a fire in Kitchener as suspicious.