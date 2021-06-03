VANCOUVER -- Mounties in B.C.'s Interior say they have arrested a man and a woman for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop.

The pair were travelling south on Highway 97 in West Kelowna around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Police said they received a report of a motorhome without a licence plate. A frontline officer found the vehicle and pulled it over, but the male driver and female passenger refused to co-operate, according to police.

Other officers were called in and the couple were taken into custody, but not before allegedly assaulting one of the arresting officers, police said.

The 57-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were held in custody pending a court appearance, police said, adding that the man faces "several charges," including obstruction and assaulting a police officer.

The woman is facing a charge of assaulting a police officer, RCMP said.

The officer they allegedly assaulted suffered minor injuries, according to police.