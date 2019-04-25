A B.C. company that produces canned vodka sodas has apologized after accidentally sharing a picture of a teenage boy drinking their beverage on social media.

Nutrl acknowledged the mistake in an Instagram post over the weekend along with an apology.

"Unfortunately we just found out that one of our posts from last year had a young man holding one of our products who was not of legal drinking age," the company wrote.

"Of course that has been taken down and we apologize for sharing it."

Nutrl said it's now implemented a "25+" policy, meaning it will only share pictures of people drinking its vodka sodas if they look 25 or older.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

