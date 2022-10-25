Nurse who told patient 'to shut up,' accused of sexual misconduct has registration cancelled for 5 years

A B.C. nurse accused of multiple forms of misconduct including sexually inappropriate behaviour has had his registration cancelled for several years.

According to a consent agreement shared by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives Monday, Mark Mohun-Smith voluntarily agreed to the cancellation and won't reapply for registration for five years.

The decision stemmed from several incidents that took place between 2017 and 2020. During that four-year period, BCCNM's summary said, "several female patients reported sexually inappropriate conduct" from Mohun-Smith.

"The women were all highly vulnerable," the summary said. "The reported misconduct ranged in seriousness from sexualized comments to intrusive sexual touching."

Then, in the spring of 2020, Mohun-Smith reportedly responded to a patient inappropriately. During the interaction, he "placed his hands on her shoulders, told her to shut up, pushed her backwards into her room, and closed her door," BCCNM's summary said.

Other incidents were outlined in the consent agreement's summary. For example, in June 2020, Mohun-Smith apparently pressured a colleague to take their break, even when two others were already taking one.

Also that year, BCCNM explained, Mohun-Smith gave a female patient a different kind of medication than the one she requested. He also didn't chart her symptoms or the medication that was given.

The consent agreement was approved Monday and the BCCNM's summary said "the inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public."