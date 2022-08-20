Nurse who fled Canada after conviction for assaulting patients in B.C. care home disciplined by college
Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.
A man who fled Canada after being convicted of assaulting three vulnerable patients with dementia while working as a nurse in a B.C. care home was found to have committed professional misconduct, according to a disciplinary decision.
A panel of the BC College of Nurses and midwives held a hearing earlier this year, and the decision was posted online this week.
James Christie was employed at Selkirk Place in Victoria in 2015 when the assaults took place. He was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail the following year. A week after the sentence was handed down, Christie appealed the conviction and was released on bail, according to the decision.
"While on bail (Christie) fled the country, has been declared absent without leave, remains wanted with an outstanding arrest warrant, and has yet to serve his sentence," the decision continues.
The college's decision notes that the hearing proceeded without Christie, who could not be located despite "every attempt" made by investigators to contact him.
THE ASSAULTS
The college was informed in June 2015 of the allegations that Christie had assaulted multiple patients while working the night shift at the care home. A criminal investigation was launched by the Victoria Police Department at the same time. The college's investigation of the complaint was put on hold while the criminal proceedings made their way through the courts.
Charges were approved soon after, according to the disciplinary decision. In all, Christie was charged with four counts of assault, related to four separate patients. He was convicted of three. All of the patients' identities are protected by publication bans. All three assaults took place when Christie was changing the residents' diapers or incontinence briefs.
Justice Lisa Mrozinski, when sentencing Christie, described the assaults as "awful," as well as "intentional, cruel, and frankly sadistic in their nature." She described the victims as "the most vulnerable of an otherwise vulnerable population."
In the first case, Christie was helping to change an 80-year-old man who would sometimes become "agitated" when staff were changing him, the judge noted when convicting Christie. A co-worker testified that Christie offered to show them how to make the patient "more compliant" during this process, and then struck the patient in the groin.
"The blow caused (the patient) to buckle in pain so that his feet and head lifted up and he screamed and moaned," the court heard of the April 2015 assault.
Roughly seven weeks later, the same co-worker testified that Christie violently restrained another patient who would often resist being changed. The court heard Christie covered the patient's face with a blanket before "pressing down on her upper body with (his) body." The co-worker testified that the patient moaned and struggled.
The third assault happened later on that same shift. Again, Christie's co-worker testified about what he witnessed.
"He described a disturbing incident in which he says he watched (Christie) flick the head of J.S.’s penis some 15 times causing him to scream and moan," the court heard.
That co-worker admitted to not intervening or reporting the assaults right away. Christie used this as part of his defence, arguing the co-worker could not be trusted.
"(The co-worker) merits condemnation for standing by and remaining silent in the face of conduct he knew to be harmful and even criminal. His rationale, while pathetic, is believable," the judge wrote.
"It accords with what we know of human nature, that sadly some will stand by and remain mute in the face of wrongdoing, because they are unable or unwilling to act."
THE SENTENCE
In handing down the sentence of six months in jail and 18 months of probation, Mrozinski emphasized the position of trust Christie was in while working in the care home, how vulnerable the victims were, and how much distress his actions caused the families who had placed their loved ones in the home's care.
"None of the victims here can testify, some having passed away, while others are unable to communicate their thoughts and concerns. Still, despite their inability – because of their advanced states of dementia – to precisely or clearly articulate the effects of these assaults, each of the victims made it quite clear through their body language and gesticulations just how painful and awful these assaults were," she wrote.
"The abuse of elders, particularly by a professional charged with their care, is an offence that causes a community to shudder."
Christie was 25 at the time of the assaults, and had no previous convictions.
THE APPEAL
The BC College of Nurses and Midwives, in the disciplinary decision, says that Christie was taken to jail after being sentenced on Nov. 9, 2016. When his appeal was filed on Nov 16, he was released. The following day, as a condition of that release, he reported to Saanich Community Corrections.
That was the last time he was seen by authorities, according to the disciplinary decision.
Eight months later, he failed to report to his bail supervisor. Four months after that, an arrest warrant was issued. Two months after that, Christie was charged with a breach of recognizance.
The BCCNM decision says that the appeal was dismissed and the convictions upheld in 2019.
PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT
In the years since the assault convictions, the college says Christie's registration has lapsed. Still, in 2019 an investigator was assigned to the misconduct probe. An official citation was issued in November of 2021.
It outlines four instances of misconduct – the three assaults on patients as well as Christie's failure to participate in the investigation. The panel found Christie had committed all four breaches.
Proceeding with the disciplinary proceedings, the panel said, was important even in Christie's absence and even though he had "evaded justice" in the criminal case and refused to engage in the process.
"Not proceeding with the hearing would unduly prejudice the college’s interest and ability to proceed expeditiously with discipline hearings against its members, and also to adequately protect the public by disciplining members who are alleged to have committed serious professional misconduct," the decision reads.
The penalty for the misconduct has not been decided, and Christie has 30 days to appeal the decision.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
12 people suffered minor injuries after Toronto Island ferry crashes into dock
An investigation is now underway after a Toronto Island ferry struck the dock at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday afternoon, leaving a dozen people injured, including two children.
Study finds people with COVID-19 remain infectious five days after first symptoms
A new study out of the U.K. has revealed most people who test positive for COVID-19 remain infectious after five days from their first sight of symptoms.
Canada's housing affordability saw 'worst deterioration' in 41 years: report
In the second quarter of 2022, Canada's housing market saw the 'worst deterioration' of affordability in 41 years, a new report from National Bank Financial Markets has found.
'Cheat meals' linked to eating disorders in young adults, Canadian study finds
Young adults are more prone to developing an eating disorder if they engage in 'cheat meals' that stray from their 'restrictive' eating habits, a recent Canadian study has found.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
How often do partners use each other's razors? Survey reveals Canadian shaving habits
A recent survey is offering new insights into the shaving behaviours of Canadian men and women.
Combining antivirals, antibodies better at treating seasonal flu and may prevent future pandemic: study
Researchers out of a Canadian university have found that combining antiviral drugs with antibody therapy could be more effective at fighting the seasonal flu, and a potential pandemic, than using either treatment on its own.
Vancouver Island
-
New faces in downtown Victoria may have been pushed out of Vancouver tent city, outreach groups say
Outreach workers in Victoria say the ongoing efforts to dismantle a tent city in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside may be having ripple effects on the Island.
-
B.C. senior celebrates 80th birthday by in-line skating 350 kilometres in costume
Sonya Bardati celebrated her 80th birthday by skating from Port Hardy to Parksville on Vancouver Island over seven days — more than 350 kilometres.
-
Nurse who fled Canada after conviction for assaulting patients in B.C. care home disciplined by college
A man who fled Canada after being convicted of assaulting three vulnerable patients with dementia while working as a nurse in a B.C. care home was found to have committed professional misconduct, according to a disciplinary decision.
Calgary
-
Municipalities continue to bash provincial police force proposal
More municipalities are speaking out against the government's plan to eventually replace the RCMP with a provincial police force.
-
Calgarians connect with military history at Summer Skirmish
Hundreds of Calgarians gathered at the Military Museums on Saturday to witness real-life battle re-enactments and learn about the historical significance of almost 2,000 years of warfare.
-
Country music festival brings a little thunder to downtown Calgary
Country Thunder returned to Alberta with a bang Friday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Ski Club needs $800K, then $3.5M from city to continue operations
The Edmonton Ski Club is looking for the city's support in a pair of multi-year funding asks to help keep the facility afloat as it modernizes its infrastructure.
-
Canada, Finland to battle for gold at world junior hockey championship
Canada has a chance to win gold at the world junior hockey championship today.
-
Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF
Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance.
Toronto
-
Man dies after stabbing in Scarborough building
A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the lobby of a building in Scarborough Saturday morning, Toronto police say.
-
12 people suffered minor injuries after Toronto Island ferry crashes into dock
An investigation is now underway after a Toronto Island ferry struck the dock at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday afternoon, leaving a dozen people injured, including two children.
-
Ontario man makes history crossing all five Great Lakes
A Toronto-born man has crossed all five Great Lakes in one summer on a paddleboard.
Montreal
-
Montrealers gawk at mysterious light in night sky (psst, it's probably satellites)
Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.
-
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal. He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police. Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.
Winnipeg
-
-
More names added to Manitoba memorial honouring victims of drunk driving
Two new names have been added to a monument honouring the lives lost as a result of impaired driving in Manitoba.
-
Street murals aim to slow down traffic along bike routes: City
The City of Winnipeg is adding a splash of colour to its summer bike routes, hiring artists to paint 20 street murals along four neighbourhood streets across the city.
Saskatoon
-
“It’s children who are dying”: Residents from Ahtahkakoop speak out about recent deaths
Parents from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation want leadership to address the drug and gang problems plaguing the community.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate after vehicle hits cement barricades, flips 75 feet, and catches fire
Emergency crews from Warman and Martensville responded to an incident that left three people injured.
-
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth 'deeply concerned' about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.
Regina
-
Indian Head opens memorial park for RCMP officer killed while on duty
After nearly one year of fundraising, design, and construction, the community of Indian Head officially opened the Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park.
-
Both franchise quarterbacks exit game in Lions win over Saskatchewan
The B.C. Lions 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium proved to be a costly one.
-
Northern, southwestern Sask. under heat warnings: Environment Canada
Large portions of northern Saskatchewan as well as the southwest corner of the province were put under heat warnings for the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
With new nurses on the way, N.B. hospital hopes to expand ER hours
On Thursday, Horizon Health interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson said five new registered nurses have been hired to work at the hospital, thanks to a recruitment partnership with the Sackville community.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
London
-
Man found unconscious with serious injuries in field at Confederation Street
Sarnia police are investigating a serious assault that occurred early Saturday.
-
Crash near St. Thomas sends two to hospital
A mini-van and truck hauling construction equipment collided south of St. Thomas Saturday morning
-
OPP asking public for help in finding a missing 78-year-old man from Norwich
Oxford County OPP is asking the public for their help in locating a 78-year-old male from the Norwich area
Northern Ontario
-
'They're not alone': police officers, armed forces members ride for mental health support
Across the country Saturday, police officers and their allies are strapping their helmets on, mounting their bikes and riding to support mental health initiatives for veterans, first responders and their families through Wounded Warriors Canada. The North Bay Police Service formed an agreement with Wounded Warriors Canada last year to hold its first ride to provide mental health support.
-
Sudbury man charged with luring a child
A Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child luring after an Ontario Provincial Police investigation.
-
Mystery tour features emerging musicians
The Up Here Festival is in full swing this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for better treatment
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
-
-
Five injured after stabbing incident in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a Friday disturbance in Waterloo that sent five people to hospital with stab wounds.