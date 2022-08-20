Nurse who fled Canada after conviction for assaulting patients in B.C. care home disciplined by college

Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

A man who fled Canada after being convicted of assaulting three vulnerable patients with dementia while working as a nurse in a B.C. care home was found to have committed professional misconduct, according to a disciplinary decision.

A panel of the BC College of Nurses and midwives held a hearing earlier this year, and the decision was posted online this week.

James Christie was employed at Selkirk Place in Victoria in 2015 when the assaults took place. He was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail the following year. A week after the sentence was handed down, Christie appealed the conviction and was released on bail, according to the decision.

"While on bail (Christie) fled the country, has been declared absent without leave, remains wanted with an outstanding arrest warrant, and has yet to serve his sentence," the decision continues.

The college's decision notes that the hearing proceeded without Christie, who could not be located despite "every attempt" made by investigators to contact him.

THE ASSAULTS

The college was informed in June 2015 of the allegations that Christie had assaulted multiple patients while working the night shift at the care home. A criminal investigation was launched by the Victoria Police Department at the same time. The college's investigation of the complaint was put on hold while the criminal proceedings made their way through the courts.

Charges were approved soon after, according to the disciplinary decision. In all, Christie was charged with four counts of assault, related to four separate patients. He was convicted of three. All of the patients' identities are protected by publication bans. All three assaults took place when Christie was changing the residents' diapers or incontinence briefs.

Justice Lisa Mrozinski, when sentencing Christie, described the assaults as "awful," as well as "intentional, cruel, and frankly sadistic in their nature." She described the victims as "the most vulnerable of an otherwise vulnerable population."

In the first case, Christie was helping to change an 80-year-old man who would sometimes become "agitated" when staff were changing him, the judge noted when convicting Christie. A co-worker testified that Christie offered to show them how to make the patient "more compliant" during this process, and then struck the patient in the groin.

"The blow caused (the patient) to buckle in pain so that his feet and head lifted up and he screamed and moaned," the court heard of the April 2015 assault.

Roughly seven weeks later, the same co-worker testified that Christie violently restrained another patient who would often resist being changed. The court heard Christie covered the patient's face with a blanket before "pressing down on her upper body with (his) body." The co-worker testified that the patient moaned and struggled.

The third assault happened later on that same shift. Again, Christie's co-worker testified about what he witnessed.

"He described a disturbing incident in which he says he watched (Christie) flick the head of J.S.’s penis some 15 times causing him to scream and moan," the court heard.

That co-worker admitted to not intervening or reporting the assaults right away. Christie used this as part of his defence, arguing the co-worker could not be trusted.

"(The co-worker) merits condemnation for standing by and remaining silent in the face of conduct he knew to be harmful and even criminal. His rationale, while pathetic, is believable," the judge wrote.

"It accords with what we know of human nature, that sadly some will stand by and remain mute in the face of wrongdoing, because they are unable or unwilling to act."

THE SENTENCE

In handing down the sentence of six months in jail and 18 months of probation, Mrozinski emphasized the position of trust Christie was in while working in the care home, how vulnerable the victims were, and how much distress his actions caused the families who had placed their loved ones in the home's care.

"None of the victims here can testify, some having passed away, while others are unable to communicate their thoughts and concerns. Still, despite their inability – because of their advanced states of dementia – to precisely or clearly articulate the effects of these assaults, each of the victims made it quite clear through their body language and gesticulations just how painful and awful these assaults were," she wrote.

"The abuse of elders, particularly by a professional charged with their care, is an offence that causes a community to shudder."

Christie was 25 at the time of the assaults, and had no previous convictions.

THE APPEAL

The BC College of Nurses and Midwives, in the disciplinary decision, says that Christie was taken to jail after being sentenced on Nov. 9, 2016. When his appeal was filed on Nov 16, he was released. The following day, as a condition of that release, he reported to Saanich Community Corrections.

That was the last time he was seen by authorities, according to the disciplinary decision.

Eight months later, he failed to report to his bail supervisor. Four months after that, an arrest warrant was issued. Two months after that, Christie was charged with a breach of recognizance.

The BCCNM decision says that the appeal was dismissed and the convictions upheld in 2019.

PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT

In the years since the assault convictions, the college says Christie's registration has lapsed. Still, in 2019 an investigator was assigned to the misconduct probe. An official citation was issued in November of 2021.

It outlines four instances of misconduct – the three assaults on patients as well as Christie's failure to participate in the investigation. The panel found Christie had committed all four breaches.

Proceeding with the disciplinary proceedings, the panel said, was important even in Christie's absence and even though he had "evaded justice" in the criminal case and refused to engage in the process.

"Not proceeding with the hearing would unduly prejudice the college’s interest and ability to proceed expeditiously with discipline hearings against its members, and also to adequately protect the public by disciplining members who are alleged to have committed serious professional misconduct," the decision reads.

The penalty for the misconduct has not been decided, and Christie has 30 days to appeal the decision.