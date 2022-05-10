Nurse recruitment enables B.C. community health centre to resume 24-7 emergency care

A nurse holds a tablet in this stock image from Shutterstock. A nurse holds a tablet in this stock image from Shutterstock.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener

Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.

Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech, on May 10, 2022. (Dan Kitwood / Pool Photo via AP)

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener