

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Mounties in B.C.'s Southern Interior have arrested a suspect following a shooting in the small town of Hedley early Friday morning.

The incident took place shortly after 2 a.m., drawing RCMP officers from Keremeos, Princeton and Penticton to the unincorporated village along Highway 3.

"Numerous rounds of ammunition" were fired at a home in the 900 block of Daly Avenue in the village, according to a release from Princeton RCMP.

"Four adults and a small child were inside the home at the time," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, spokesperson for B.C. RCMP's Southeast District. "Miraculously, no one was injured."

Police said they were able to identify a suspect, a 35-year-old Hedley man, and take him into custody without further incident.

The suspect remains in custody and faces "a number of potential charges," according to police.

Though the investigation is in its early stages, police said they believe the shooting was targeted. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.