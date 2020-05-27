VANCOUVER -- Top health officials in B.C. will give an update Wednesday on how many new test-positive cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The update from Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected in the afternoon.

During Tuesday's update, Henry and Dix said 11 people had tested positive for COVID-19, but said there were no additional deaths to report.

Henry said she was "extremely pleased" with that news, as it was the first time in weeks that B.C. didn't have deaths from the virus.

The last day B.C.'s health ministry didn't report any COVID-19 deaths was on April 17.

As of Tuesday's update, a total of 2,541 people had tested positive for the virus in B.C. and 2,122 people have recovered.

With files from The Canadian Press