Number in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. drops again

As quickly as it soared last month, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. has fallen this month.

There were 263 people in hospital with the disease on Thursday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That's down from a nearly 14-month high of 422 at the start of this month, and a 38-per-cent decrease over the last three weeks.

The number of people reported in hospital with COVID-19 by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control in 2023 is shown. (CTV)

Reported totals include both those who are hospitalized because of COVID and those who are hospitalized for other reasons and test positive incidentally.

CTV News tracks the number of people currently in hospital because it's the only metric the BCCDC reports in real time. Other data is reported by "epidemiological week," with the most recent figures reported in each Thursday update coming from the preceding Sunday-to-Saturday span.

In combination with other data and in comparison to its own trendline, the number of people currently in hospital provides a snapshot of the relative level of coronavirus transmission in the province.

Since the early October peak, the clear trend in transmission has been downward.

While publicly funded, lab-based testing is extremely limited in B.C., the number of infections and test positivity rates have been declining in the last few updates from the BCCDC.

There were 571 new, lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21, according to the latest data. That's down from 739 during the preceding epidemiological week.

Likewise, the percentage of tests coming back positive declined to 16.4 per cent during the week that ended Oct. 21, from 19.4 per cent the week before and 23.4 per cent during the last week of September.

Wastewater surveillance data, which can provide a sense of transmission rates among the vast majority of the population that does not qualify for lab-based testing, continues to show increasing concentrations of the virus that causes COVID in the Lower Mainland. The rate of increase has been declining in recent weeks, however, with all five Lower Mainland treatment plants showing growth of eight per cent or less.

Elsewhere in B.C., the picture is similar, with most treatment plants showing an increasing trend, but the rate of increase slowing.