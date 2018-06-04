

The Non-Partisan Association has chosen businessman Ken Sim as its mayoral candidate for Vancouver's upcoming election following a nomination process that was fraught with controversy.

Sim, the co-founder of the Rosemary Rocksalt bagel franchise, won nearly 50 per cent of the vote in Sunday's leadership contest, beating out two-time park board commissioner John Coupar and government watchdog Glen Chernen.

Sim is considered a political outsider, having never before run for office, but told supporters he's ready to jump in head first.

"We're going to get a few hours of sleep tonight and tomorrow we're going to go at it hard," Sim said after winning the nomination.

Of the NPA's roughly 5,000 members, only 1,960 cast ballots: 977 for Kim, 602 for Coupar and 379 for Chernen.

Sim's win could end up pitting him against city councillor Hector Bremner, who was an NPA favourite for the mayor's chair before being disqualified from seeking the nomination by the party's board of directors.

A former provincial government staffer and communications professional, Bremner is now contemplating creating a new civic party.

"We have thousands of people who are with us … who don’t really care whose turn it is to govern," he said.

Bremner congratulated Sim on his victory Sunday night on social media, but said he had won "a poisoned chalice."

"This is now no longer the NPA as most people know it," he wrote. "Our supporters – those desperate for housing and hope in our city – have asked us to keep moving forward, and we will."

Sim also faces independent candidates Kennedy Stewart, former MP for Burnaby South who has been an outspoken pipeline opponent, and former Vision Vancouver board member Shauna Sylvester.

Ian Campbell, who is seeking Vision's nomination, responded to Sim's win by suggesting the self-proclaimed “pro-business” candidate represents the status quo in a city facing serious problems of housing affordability.

"Ken Sim may not be well known in this city, but as the Non-Partisan Association's mayoralty candidate he still represents more of the same," Campbell said in a statement.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald