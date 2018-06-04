

The Canadian Press





Vancouver's Non-Partisan Association has selected its mayoral candidate to challenge Vision Vancouver's long-time hold on city hall.

Businessman Ken Sim will carry the banner for the NPA in November.

Sim – who easily beat two other challengers for the nomination – has called for a full review of city finances and says local government in Vancouver must be more transparent.

NPA councillor Hector Bremner – who had wanted a chance to seek the nomination, but was denied by the party's leadership – tweeted his congratulations to Sim, but says he has won a “poisoned chalice.”