VANCOUVER -- One of B.C.'s most notorious fugitives has been turned over to Canadian authorities, months after he was captured in a dramatic police takedown in California.

Brandon Nathan Teixeira was arrested back in December at a home in Oroville, a small community north of Sacramento, where he is believed to have been living for nearly a year.

U.S. authorities said the fugitive drove into an armoured SWAT vehicle in one last desperate attempt to evade law enforcement. He was still caught, and has been in custody ever since.

On Friday, almost six months later, Lauren Horwood of the U.S. Attorney's Office told CTV News that Teixeira has been transferred back to Canadian law enforcement.

Teixeria is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Khabra, who was gunned down in Surrey back in October 2017. He was the subject of an intense international manhunt for two years before finally being caught.

Authorities have described the accused as "extremely violent," and previously put up a $55,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

U.S. police said they searched the Oroville home and found 12 kilograms of heroin, 18 kilograms of marijuana and more than 1,000 pills of OxyContin and Percocet.