If you picked up the scent of seafood wafting off Vancouver's Clark Drive Friday morning, you're not alone.

There was a noticeable fish smell in the area near Broadway, and it appeared the area had been recently cleaned up.

What exactly happened remains unclear, but some evidence was left behind.

A CTV News journalist located a single fish head, its glassy eye facing the street, left on the sidewalk at Clark Drive and East 6th Avenue.

It's unclear how the head ended up on Clark Drive, a route popular with commuters and truck drivers as it connects downtown to south Vancouver after Clark turns into Knight Street.

There are several fish processing plants and seafood wholesalers located along the Burrard Inlet and on Marine Way, off Knight.

The Vancouver Police Department said there was no information to suggest its traffic unit responded to whatever happened on Clark.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Gary Barndt in East Vancouver