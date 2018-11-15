

CTV Vancouver





There's still a chance B.C. could suffer a natural gas shortage this winter if people don't limit their use, according to a new warning from the head of FortisBC.

More than a month after the Enbridge pipeline explosion near Prince George, FortisBC is still only getting 50-60 per cent of its normal supply of natural gas.

And while Enbridge expects to increase the flow by the end of November, FortisBC president Roger Dall'Antonia said that still might not be enough to get customers through the next few months.

"The reality is, we're not out of the woods yet," he said in a YouTube message. "We may not have sufficient natural gas supply to last our customers throughout the winter."

While businesses would be the first to lose natural gas in the event of a shortage, Dall'Antonia warned that an extended period of cold weather could end up impacting some homes as well.

The only way to ensure that outcome is averted is for customers to start conserving natural gas now, according to the utility provider.

"Every molecule of gas you can save can be used elsewhere in our system, helping to keep homes warm and businesses working," Dall'Antonia said. "Small steps can make a big difference collectively."

The president urged customers to turn their thermostat below 20 degrees, and reduce their hot water usage.

FortisBC customers were also asked to cut back after the initial pipeline explosion, and managed to reduce natural gas use by 20 per cent.

The utility is doing what it can to maintain supply, Dall'Antonia said, including buying additional natural gas on the open market.