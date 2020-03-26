VANCOUVER -- Dramatic measures are being taken in B.C. to address the spread of novel coronavirus, Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, announced Thursday.

One of those new measures includes allowing municipal bylaw officers to enforce orders outline by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

"Dr. Henry's orders aren't suggestions. They are the law," Farnworth said at a news conference Thursday.

"To that end we will be enabling municipal bylaw officers to be redeployed to help ensure compliance with the provincial health officer's recommendations and orders. Orders which could carry fines or even jail time."

Those orders include physical distancing, the closure of some businesses and bans on gatherings of more than 50 people.

Other new measures being implemented in B.C. include:

Establishing a provincial supply chain to co-ordinate goods and services distribution

Protecting consumers by banning the resale of food, medical supplies, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies

Ensuring passenger and car ferries provide minimum service levels

Suspending all local states of emergencies, except in the City of Vancouver

The update came eight days after B.C. declared a provincial state of emergency over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Farnworth made the announcement alongside Premier John Horgan.

"It's a stressful time, it's an uncertain time. But people have been resilient," Horgan said, calling today's announcement "unprecedented."

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s total up to 659. At least 14 people have died from the virus in the province, while at least 183 have recovered.

When B.C. first declared its state of emergency on March 18, there were 231 positive cases in the province.

At the time, Farnworth said the provincial emergency will help the government support Henry and the Ministry of Health in their "swift, powerful response to the COVID pandemic."

The most recent provincial states of emergency were declared during the historic wildfire seasons of 2017 and 2018, and Farnworth encouraged people to respond with a similar sense of community responsibility.

In the time of COVID-19, that means following the advice of health officials and washing your hands, maintaining social distance and staying home while sick.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel