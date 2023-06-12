Not enough affordable housing included in 8-tower New Westminster development proposal: city staff

The developer behind a mixed-use proposal for seven acres of prime real estate in downtown New Westminster says the project would create more than 2,000 new homes in a "pedestrian-only, car-free, transit-oriented community."

City councillors were scheduled to discuss the rezoning proposal for 88 Tenth St. – also known as Columbia Square – from EDGAR Development at their council workshop meeting Monday afternoon.

While the developer touts the plan in a news release as one that would bring a "significant" number of new rental units to the city, New Westminster staff note that the project "does not include enough affordable rental units to meet the City’s Inclusionary Housing Policy requirements."

In its report to council, city staff recommends that councillors direct it to work with the developer to address this issue, as well as to discuss the implications of the project with the city's school district.

The massive project envisions eight towers spread across the 7.1-acre, triangular lot bounded by Royal Avenue, Tenth Street and Columbia Street.

EDGAR Development's proposal for 88 Tenth St. in New Westminster includes eight towers and more than 2,000 homes. (City of New Westminster)

In its release, EDGAR says it plans to include "a complete range of housing options" at the site, as well as a daycare and space for offices and retailers. There will also be "significant green space," according to the developer.

If councillors approve its rezoning application, EDGAR envisions building the project in phases, with a goal of minimizing impact to essential services, including the retailers currently located on the site.

No timeline for when council might consider final approval of the proposal has been released.

The developer describes the project as the second pedestrian-only, master-planned community development to be proposed in Metro Vancouver this year, after Grosvenor's Brentwood development in Burnaby.

“What’s being proposed is truly innovative in terms of how we live,” said Mark Thompson of MCMP Architects, in EDGAR's release.

“Columbia Square today is car-oriented and suburban, and what we are proposing is a new people-oriented community with vehicles directed underground. By enhancing the character, quality and experience of the area, we will provide a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown with this new gateway to the downtown core.”

The city's staff report takes a more measured tone, noting that staff have been working with the developer since before the rezoning application was formally submitted in March, and that further revisions to the plan are needed.

"This application is preliminary and there are a number of topic areas for staff and the applicant to continue to work through, including many which are substantial but on which progress is being made," the report reads.