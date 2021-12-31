'Not a night to go party': B.C.'s top doctor warns of Omicron's rapid spread ahead of New Year's Eve

With one final message before the end of the year, B.C.'s top doctor once again warned residents of just how highly transmissible the latest COVID-19 variant is.

Dr. Bonnie Henry gave her last COVID-19 briefing of 2021 Friday morning, reminding residents that Omicron is spreading rapidly and often before people even know they're infected themselves.

"We know that it's spread with people we're closest to," Henry said. "It's spread when we're together with people indoors."

Over the last two weeks, since the arrival of the Omicron variant in the province, B.C.'s seven-day average for COVID-19 infections has increased dramatically. The rise prompted officials to announce new restrictions at care homes Friday and to accelerate the province's booster-dose program.

"Once again this virus has changed," Henry said. "It has changed to become more infectious … and we know now that we can spread this very rapidly, even with very mild symptoms."

While very small gatherings are permitted among people with two or more COVID-19 vaccine doses, Henry urged Friday for even more caution on New Year's Eve.

"This is not a night to go party because it is inevitable that somebody that you are with is incubating or is able to spread this virus and may not even realize it themselves yet," she said.

Two weeks ago, Henry announced all organized New Year's Eve events are suspended. The only celebrations allowed are small ones at restaurants, which can only seat six people per table. Guests must remain at their tables and dancing is not permitted.

As well, personal gatherings can't have more than 10 people and everyone at that gathering must have had two COVID-19 vaccine doses.