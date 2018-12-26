

Homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting at a North Vancouver highrise that left a 25-year-old man dead on Christmas Day.

Mounties were called to the 600 block of Seylynn Crescent shortly before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday after gunfire erupted in the parkade of a luxury condo building.

"Police and paramedics arrived and found 25-year-old Rock Habib-Joumaa with gunshots wounds. He was pronounced dead at scene," said Cpl. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

One witness told CTV News she was outside when she heard gunfire, then a pause, then several more shots.

IHIT said Habib-Joumaa was known to police, but did not have a criminal record, adding that his name is being released to help the investigation move forward.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

Residents of the building told CTV there was a second shooting victim, but investigation were not prepared to release that information.

"It's too early in the investigation right now to confirm whether a second person was injured," Lee said.

IHIT said it is looking for two people who were in the area at the time and may be connected to the incident, but the force's statement stopped short of calling these people suspects. Detectives are also appealing for surveillance video, but residents say the high-end building is equipped with many cameras of its own.

The shooting comes just over a year after Gavinder Grewal, a known gang member with a lengthy criminal history, was found dead inside an adjacent condo building.

The incidents have left residents in the area shaken.

"Just to start off, we've had a couple of bad incidents here, so hopefully everything gets better," said condo owner Richard White.

Investigators remained on scene Wednesday and were receiving assistance from the North Vancouver RCMP.

“This shooting violated the tranquility of the holidays. There are people out there who knew of Mr. Habib-Joumaa’s activities or have seen the two persons of interest," Cpl. David Lee said in the release. “We ask anyone with information, or video in the area of 600 block of Seylynn Crescent, to contact IHIT immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro

