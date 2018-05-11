

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in North Vancouver are searching for a suspect in connection with a break-in that ended with 24-year-old resident being pepper sprayed in the face Thursday.

According to the RCMP, the break and enter was interrupted by a resident of a home in the 1200-block of Wellington Drive at about 3 p.m.

The victim arrived to see a person leaving the property through a bedroom window. When he approached, the suspect pepper-sprayed him in the face before making off with a large amount of British pounds.

"Fortunately, the victim was not seriously injured," Cpl. Richard De Jong said in a statement. "With ample water flushing of his eyes the victim will recover."

Police have been unable to locate the suspect, who is described as a 5-10 Caucasian male with dark hair, dark stubble and a black right eye. Police say he has a heavy build and was wearing a high-visibility vest and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Mounties are reminding residents to secure their doors and windows when leaving their homes. If you see a break and enter in progress, call 911 instead of approaching any suspects who might be on scene.