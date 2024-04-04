North Vancouver resident loses nearly $5K through smishing scam

A North Vancouver resident is out nearly $5,000 after falling for a smishing scam in which the fraudster poses as police.

Local Mounties posted a screen shot of the bogus text message on social media Thursday, which claims the victim was caught speeding in a 30 km/h zone.

The text includes a link to a website where the sender claims the infraction can be settled “without a court date.”

North Vancouver RCMP are reminding people that police will never sent text messages requesting payment for a fine.

“Getting a ticket is bad, but providing your banking info to scammers is much worse,” wrote RCMP.

Remember this👇scam that police were warning about? Sadly, we have our first reported victim, who is out almost $5000. Getting a ticket is bad but providing your banking info to scammers is much worse!! Police will never send you a text asking for payments to settle a fine.… pic.twitter.com/skLTEopbdy — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) April 4, 2024

Smishing is a SMS version of phishing, which involves messages being sent from cybercriminals pretending to be from a legitimate source.

Several reports of smishing attempts prompted warnings by the City of Vancouver, ICBC and the provincial government last month.

All three entities say they do not notify the public of fines through texting, emailing or social media.

Anyone who receives a text of this nature is advised to report it by forwarding the message to 7726, a number the federal government set up as part of its Get Cyber Safe Program.

With files from CTV Vancouer's Ian Holliday