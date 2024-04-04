VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • North Vancouver resident loses nearly $5K through smishing scam

    Share

    A North Vancouver resident is out nearly $5,000 after falling for a smishing scam in which the fraudster poses as police.

    Local Mounties posted a screen shot of the bogus text message on social media Thursday, which claims the victim was caught speeding in a 30 km/h zone.

    The text includes a link to a website where the sender claims the infraction can be settled “without a court date.”

    North Vancouver RCMP are reminding people that police will never sent text messages requesting payment for a fine.

    “Getting a ticket is bad, but providing your banking info to scammers is much worse,” wrote RCMP.

    Smishing is a SMS version of phishing, which involves messages being sent from cybercriminals pretending to be from a legitimate source.

    Several reports of smishing attempts prompted warnings by the City of Vancouver, ICBC and the provincial government last month.

    All three entities say they do not notify the public of fines through texting, emailing or social media.

    Anyone who receives a text of this nature is advised to report it by forwarding the message to 7726, a number the federal government set up as part of its Get Cyber Safe Program.

    With files from CTV Vancouer's Ian Holliday 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News