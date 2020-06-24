Advertisement
Vancouver News | Local Breaking | CTV News Vancouver
North Vancouver Mountie charged with assault: BC Prosecution Service
The RCMP hs charged one of its own with several offences under Canada's official secrets law. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The national police force says Cameron Ortis was charged under three sections of the Security of Information Act along with two Criminal Code offences. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VANCOUVER -- The BC Prosecution Service says a North Vancouver RCMP officer has been charged with assault in connection with the arrest of a suspect on Oct. 8.
A news release says Const. Hirday Olak was charged with one count of assault on Tuesday.
It says Olak is scheduled to appear in North Vancouver provincial court on July 8.
The release says no further information is available as the matter is now before the court.