An ultramarathon runner from North Vancouver was on his third loop of the notoriously difficult Barkley Marathons when he suffered a costly mistake that prevented him from being able to complete the race.

Gary Robbins came excruciatingly close to completing the arduous 160-kilometre race last year, finishing just six seconds after the cutoff.

According to a tweet from Canadian Running, Robbins "screwed up" one of the markers this year and the mistake cost him 30 minutes. That meant he didn't make it under this year's 36-hour cutoff to finish the race.

Gary Robbins is one class act. He thanked everyone, and cracked jokes. Inspiring performance, regardless of the outcome. #BM100 — CanadianRunning (@CanadianRunning) March 26, 2018

In fact, no one crossed the finish line under the time limit this year, meaning there were no official finishers.

There will not be a 100-Mile finisher this year. 36 hours has elapsed. #BM100 — The Barkley Marathon (@BarkleyMarathon) March 26, 2018

Only 14 people have ever completed the eclectic marathon in the Tenessee wilderness.