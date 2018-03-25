An ultramarathon runner from North Vancouver was on his third loop of the notoriously difficult Barkley Marathons when he suffered a costly mistake that prevented him from being able to complete the race.

Gary Robbins came excruciatingly close to completing the arduous 160-kilometre race last year, finishing just six seconds after the cutoff.

According to a tweet from Canadian Running, Robbins "screwed up" one of the markers this year and the mistake cost him 30 minutes. That meant he didn't make it under this year's 36-hour cutoff to finish the race.

In fact, no one crossed the finish line under the time limit this year, meaning there were no official finishers.

Only 14 people have ever completed the eclectic marathon in the Tenessee wilderness.