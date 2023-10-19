Vancouver

    • North Vancouver hit-and-run seriously injures pedestrian, police seek witnesses

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    Mounties in North Vancouver are asking for witnesses to come forward after a hit-and-run Wednesday night left a pedestrian with “serious injuries.”

    The collision happened around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Marine Drive and Capilano Road, according to North Vancouver RCMP.

    Police said they were alerted to a pedestrian—identified as a North Vancouver man in his 40s—lying on the road by a passerby.

    “The suspect vehicle fled the scene of the accident, leaving behind vehicle debris,” the detachment said in a news release issued Thursday.

    The man was taken to hospital.

    Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam video or was driving in the area at the time of the crash to call 604-985-1311.

    “Your surveillance camera may have captured something. Please check,” Mounties said.

