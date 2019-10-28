

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – A new café in North Vancouver's Lonsdale neighbourhood is providing valuable work experience for students with special needs.

Higher Grounds (Chílhiṅup) Café is set to open Friday and will run out of the North Vancouver School District's office.

The students will serve coffee and baked goods to NVSD employees and the community one day per week as part of the school district's inclusive education program.

The majority of the students are in grades 12 and 13 with some of them expressing interest in working at a coffee shop.

"This is their transitioning years and we're trying to give them the skills they need to land on their two feet and have success in the real world," said Neeru Parmar, the school district's work experience facilitator, in an interview with CTV News.

"For me, it was to empower complex learners and show them they can contribute to the society."

There aren’t any set prices at the café, with all food and drink items being sold by donation.

A couple of local sponsors, including Moja Coffee and Two Daughters Bakeshop are donating coffee and baked goods for the café to sell.

Proceeds from each sale will go towards either a year-end field trip or a pizza party for the students.

"I want to get them out and about too and have the community see them," said Parmar.

The café will be open 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Friday. If it lands on a professional development day, it will move to Thursday.

Parmar hopes the café will run for many years to come.