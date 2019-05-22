Mounties in North Vancouver are making further appeals in hopes of finding a person involved in what they call a “ski incident” on Grouse Mountain.

Police say it happened on March 30th between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on a ski run called “The Cut.”

One of the skiers, a minor, suffered a head injury that has increased in severity over time.

Police said the injured youth is a teenager but won’t say if it was a girl or boy.

The injured skier required hospitalization but is currently recovering at home, police said.

This teenager was wearing white Adidas hoodie, a dark blue toque and tan coloured pants.

Police have not said what the other skier, whom they're looking for, was wearing or if they were also injured.

North Vancouver RCMP will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon with the family of the injured teenager.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from that time to contact them.