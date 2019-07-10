

CTV News Vancouver





A police incident in North Vancouver has put a local church in lockdown.

Staff at the North Shore Alliance Church, which is located across East 23rd Street from the North Vancouver Provincial Court, confirmed that police asked them to lock down the church and keep people inside until the incident was over.

CTV News cameras spotted a male being taken away in handcuffs with bags over his hands, but Mounties have not confirmed any of the details surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available