North Van church in lockdown due to police incident
RCMP officers are seen gathered after a police incident in North Vancouver on July 10, 2019.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:19PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:41PM PDT
A police incident in North Vancouver has put a local church in lockdown.
Staff at the North Shore Alliance Church, which is located across East 23rd Street from the North Vancouver Provincial Court, confirmed that police asked them to lock down the church and keep people inside until the incident was over.
CTV News cameras spotted a male being taken away in handcuffs with bags over his hands, but Mounties have not confirmed any of the details surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available