North Shore Rescue volunteers drive up bare ski hills to rescue hiker
Volunteers on the North Shore conducted their first rescue of the new year just minutes after midnight, when a hiker slipped and injured himself on Mt. Seymour.
North Shore Rescue, in a social media post, says they were the first SAR team to record a rescue in the province in 2024.
At 12:10 a.m., a man who was hiking with a group slipped on a patch of icy ground, according to NSR, which said that "by luck" one of its members happened to be hiking nearby at the time.
"(He) was able to get on scene very quickly and relay information to incoming rescue crews," the Facebook post explains, adding that the lack of snow made the rescue somewhat simpler than it would have been in more typical winter conditions.
"NSR was able to drive (our 4x4 Jeep Rubicon) right up the ski hill runs on bare ground to the subject's location."
When the volunteers arrived, they were able to stabilize the man's injury, help him warm up, give him some relief from the pain and load him into the jeep to be taken to a waiting ambulance.
The rescue wrapped up by 2:30 a.m.
The man's injury was caused, in part, by "not-the-best-ankle-supporting footwear," NSR said, stressing the importance of proper gear.
"Even with the general lack of snow, it is still very slippery up there, and traction devices like microspikes are an essential part of your kit," the social media post continued.
"As well, even though it is relatively warm in town for this time of year, it is colder up high, and you can get very, very cold if you have to wait for rescue crews – extra warm layers are key to prevent hypothermia."
The second call for a rescue in 2024 came less than 12 hours later, NSR said. That one was also an ankle injury, but District of North Vancouver firefighters responded.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No Canadians reported hurt, missing after Japan quakes, GAC says
No Canadians have been reported injured or missing following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of Japan's main island on Monday, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
'The threat continues': Meteorologist explains tsunami formation following earthquakes in Japan
Japan issued its highest-level tsunami alert on Monday after a series of earthquakes rocked the country's west coast.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024
Middle-income earners will start seeing a larger portion of their paycheques going toward Canada Pension Plan contributions as of Monday.
Israel's Supreme Court overturns a key component of Netanyahu's polarizing judicial overhaul
Israel's Supreme Court struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul Monday, delivering a landmark decision that could reopen the fissures in Israeli society that preceded the country's ongoing war against Hamas.
At least five dead after huge earthquake rocks Japan on New Year's Day
The powerful earthquake that hit central Japan on New Year's Day killed at least five people, as police and local authorities early on Tuesday reported cases of bodies being pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.
16-year-old boy fatally stabbed on a hill overlooking London during New Year's Eve
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a hilltop overlooking central London as crowds gathered to watch New Year's Eve fireworks, police said Monday.
Professional Women's Hockey League tweaks penalty, short-handed goal in rule book
The Professional Women's Hockey League rule book released hours before its first game Monday features a short-handed goal ending a power-play for the opposing team.
Canadians across country celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge Monday, maintaining a long-held tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year.
Vancouver Island
-
At least five dead after huge earthquake rocks Japan on New Year's Day
The powerful earthquake that hit central Japan on New Year's Day killed at least five people, as police and local authorities early on Tuesday reported cases of bodies being pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.
-
'Fly high my beautiful boy': Community mourns Vancouver Island teen killed in lawnmower crash
Tributes are pouring in for 14-year-old Parker Amann, who was killed in a collision outside Nanaimo on Thursday.
-
11 more temperature records fall in B.C. as warm stretch continues
An unseasonably warm December continued across much of B.C. on Saturday, when 12 high temperature records were tied or broken, including one that stood for 128 years.
Calgary
-
Transit safety, gang shootings, international conflicts: Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld reflects on 2023
Interview with Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld
-
Canada to witness rare total solar eclipse in 2024
For the first time in 52 years parts of Canada will experience a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8th.
-
Warm weather not a factor for skiers as resorts in mountains say it's pretty much business as usual
The warmest holiday season in recent memory isn’t keeping skiers off the hills in Banff.
Edmonton
-
Woman who fell out of Edmonton city bus dies
A woman who fell out of an Edmonton city bus Friday has died, police said in a media release issued Monday.
-
Random Edmonton stabbings on New Year's Eve 'a concern': police
Two men are in hospital in critical condition following separate stabbings in central Edmonton the evening of New Year's Eve, and police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for them.
-
Gas tax paused in Manitoba, returns in Alberta at a lower rate
As one province pauses the gas tax to provide savings at the pumps, another is bringing it back.
Toronto
-
Toronto area hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
At exactly midnight on New Year’s Day, a couple from Brampton, Ont. welcomed one of the city’s first babies of 2024.
-
18-year-old Brampton man charged with loaded firearm offences
An 18-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with multiple loaded firearm offences.
-
Videos, images emerge of massive crowding at Toronto’s Union Station
Toronto’s largest transit hub rang in the new year with unprecedented crowding.
Montreal
-
2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run just after New Year's celebrations
Two people are dead after a hit-and-run in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough that occurred shortly after Montrealers rang in the new year.
-
Despite months of turmoil, Quebec premier wishes health, happiness in New Year's message
After a year that ended with uncertainty and turmoil for many in the province, Quebec Premier Francois Legault took to social media to wish Quebecers happiness in 2024.
-
Boy born one minute after midnight could be Quebec's first baby of 2024
It looks like Quebec's first birth of 2024 happened just one minute after midnight in the Outaouais region.
Winnipeg
-
19-year-old dies in officer-involved shooting: Winnipeg police
Manitoba's police watchdog agency is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Fort Richmond Sunday afternoon.
-
'Operating full bore" Ice fishing season finally underway in Manitoba after mild weather delay
Manitoba's ice fishing enthusiasts have finally been able to get out onto the lake after a delayed start to the season.
-
Police looking for help after body found on Flora Avenue
Winnipeg police are investigating what could be the city's final homicide of 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan stories to watch in 2024
The year 2023 in Saskatchewan was marked by notable incidents, including heated debates over provincial school pronoun laws and the homelessness crisis in the province’s urban centres.
-
Saskatchewan to stop collecting carbon tax from natural gas and electrical heat
The Saskatchewan government says its natural gas utility is to stop collecting the carbon levy as of Monday from residential customers.
-
Top 5 feel good stories of 2023 in Sask.
In a year filled with unpleasant news events, a few stories emerged like beacons of light in the darkness, here's a look at some of them.
Regina
-
No injuries following house fire in north Regina
No one was injured in a New Year’s Day house fire in north Regina on Monday afternoon.
-
Saskatchewan to stop collecting carbon tax from natural gas and electrical heat
The Saskatchewan government says its natural gas utility is to stop collecting the carbon levy as of Monday from residential customers.
-
Top 5 feel good stories of 2023 in Sask.
In a year filled with unpleasant news events, a few stories emerged like beacons of light in the darkness, here's a look at some of them.
Atlantic
-
2024 resolutions: Cape Breton Road Runners look to start new year on the right foot
There's something to be said for starting a new year off on the right foot, and about 100 people tried to do just that on Monday at the Cape Breton Road Runners' annual Resolution Run.
-
Polar dips help mark the new year across New Brunswick
New Brunswickers braved the elements and icy cold waters on Monday to start off 2024 with an annual polar dip.
-
Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
London
-
Man in custody after east London, Ont. standoff
London police have a man in custody after a lengthy standoff that lasted over four hours.
-
Puppies in 'poor living conditions' rescued by Sarnia police
While attending a residence on an unrelated incident, Sarnia police located five small puppies outside in “poor living conditions.”
-
London Health Sciences Centre welcomes first baby of 2024
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has announced that the first baby of the New Year has arrived!
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
-
'Just heading home': Teen charged with stunt driving on New Year's Eve on Hwy. 11
A 17-year-old driver is accused of travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 early Sunday morning, provincial police say.
Kitchener
-
‘It hurts so bad’: Wife of David Genereaux speaks out days after his death in Wellington County collision
It was a day that will haunt Sabrina Genereaux for the rest of her life. On Dec. 29, her husband David went out to run some errands, leaving Sabrina and their two month old son Jason at home. When David didn’t return after a few hours, Sabrina knew that something was wrong.
-
Driver airlifted to trauma centre after truck hits home near Arthur
A 64-year-old from Fergus has been airlifted to a trauma centre after police say the pickup truck they were driving hit a home in the Township of Wellington North.
-
Cambridge couple welcomes their New Year’s baby
As many people were welcoming the New Year, a Cambridge couple was saying hello to their very own New Year’s baby.