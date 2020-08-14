VANCOUVER -- North Shore Rescue crews were called to two separate mountains to look for lost hikers early Friday morning.

The search and rescue organization posted to Facebook at about 6:30 a.m. saying they had been called to Coliseum Mountain where three hikers had gotten lost.

They told CTV News three male hikers got stuck overnight without flashlights or extra clothing. Shortly after 7 a.m., the three were being picked up by helicopter.

North Shore Rescue says a team also responded to a second call for a lost hiker at Elsay Lake on Mount Seymour.

That hiker, a 33-year-old man, went for a hike Thursday and was later reported missing by his girlfriend. The next morning, his car was found in the Mount Seymour parking lot.

Shortly before 8 a.m. search and rescue crews said that hiker was walking himself out from the trail.