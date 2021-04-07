VANCOUVER -- West Vancouver police are asking for the public's help in finding a 77-year-old man who has dementia.

Von Fresen, whose first name has not been provided by police, was last seen Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

At that time he was near the IGA Store in the 2400 block of Marine Drive.

He is white and 6'4" with a slim build and grey balding hair. He may be wearing a black windbreaker and blue jeans.

Von Fresen may be driving a grey, 2007 Honda Accord, with B.C. licence plate 433 MFT.

Police say Von Fresen has dementia, and may seem confused or paranoid as a result.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to monitor him from a distance and call 911 immediately.