North Shore Rescue helping in search for missing man with dementia
Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021 12:33PM PDT
A missing man with the last name Von Fresen is shown in an image provided by police in West Vancouver.
VANCOUVER -- West Vancouver police are asking for the public's help in finding a 77-year-old man who has dementia.
Von Fresen, whose first name has not been provided by police, was last seen Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
At that time he was near the IGA Store in the 2400 block of Marine Drive.
He is white and 6'4" with a slim build and grey balding hair. He may be wearing a black windbreaker and blue jeans.
Von Fresen may be driving a grey, 2007 Honda Accord, with B.C. licence plate 433 MFT.
Police say Von Fresen has dementia, and may seem confused or paranoid as a result.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to monitor him from a distance and call 911 immediately.