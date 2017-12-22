

CTV Vancouver





Rescuers on the North Shore are bracing for a busy couple of weeks as people head into the backcountry over the holidays.

"It's the holiday season (and) a lot of people are off work, so what do you do in Vancouver? You go into the backcountry," North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks told CTV News.

"What we're anticipating a lot of people going out and not be prepared."

So far this year, NSR has responded to 124 calls of people in trouble. With nine days still left in 2017, the number of callouts could surpass 2015's 139 calls and set a new record for the rescue organization.

"We still have some time left this month, so I'm sure that number is going to go up," Danks said.

Danks, however, said NSR would rather that didn't happen and urged anyone heading to the mountains to make sure they're prepared before they enter the unforgiving terrain.

"That's making sure you have adequate footwear," he said. "Really common sense things, like if you're going for a hike, you should always have a light source."

NSR also recommends bringing fire-lighting equipment, a signalling device such a whistle, a small knife and extra layers of clothing.

More information about outdoor preparedness is available on the rescue group's website.

From a snow slide in April that killed five snow-shoers to a rock climbing tragedy in September, eight people have died in the North Shore mountains this year.

Dozens of other, largely preventable incidents have taken up thousands of volunteer hours, Danks said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald