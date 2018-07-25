

A major community effort is underway to help dozens of seniors who are out of their homes after a devastating fire on the North Shore Tuesday.

Evacuee Suzanne Vipond said she made it out with "just the clothes on my back" when a blaze broke out at Lions Manor seniors' home in Deep Cove.

Most of those displaced by the fire stayed with family or friends overnight, but finding them longer-term homes will be a challenge. Thankfully, housing offers are pouring in.

"We mostly are posting it and allowing the evacuees to contact directly with the offers," said Fiona Dercole of North Shore Emergency Management.

But for someone her age, Vipond said being away from home for an extended period of time won't be easy.

"I've moved 26 times in my life and I've had it, you know? I just can't do it anymore," she said.

Firefighters from every community on the North Shore were called in at around 1 p.m. and spent 10 grueling hours battling the stubborn blaze.

Crews had to use ladders to rescue several residents trapped on their balconies.

Eight people were taken to hospital but all were released by the end of the day.

"The fire got up into the attic space, so there's a lot of debris that fell below," Acting Assistant Fire Chief for the District of North Vancouver, Nathan Walker, told CTV News.

"There's water damage, there's falling debris and there's also smoke which contains carcinogens and we don't want anyone breathing in things that might be harmful."

Investigators are now trying to pinpoint the source and cause of the fire. The middle section of the building is clearly destroyed, but the outer wings might be salvageable if structural engineers determine it's safe for restoration crews.

Evacuees gathered at the Parkgate Community Centre for a special meeting Wednesday where they were able to ask officials questions—the biggest one being whether or not they still have a home to return to.

For now, all the evacuees can do is support each other and gather the necessities they need to be as comfortable as they can under the circumstances.

"I went to the pharmacy, got my meds and other notions and potions and lotions," Vipond said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos