

Gary Barndt, CTV News Vancouver





A group of about 40 residents gathered in Delta Friday morning to rally against a proposed 32-storey tower.

The condo building is planned for the corner of 75A Avenue and Scott Road.

Neighbours' concerns include traffic chaos in an already busy area. They also say the city's infrastructure cannot handle a building of this size and that it is contrary to the official community plan which called for an eight-storey maximum mixed residential building.



Longtime resident Sheril Dube says, “Putting a 35-storey highrise in here with the number of suites they want to put in is just going to add to congestion.”

The initial plan was for the tower to span 35 storeys, but the development application posted on the city's website now suggests it will be 32.





Another longtime resident, Carl Strand, told CTV News Vancouver, “The council needs to listen to the people. Ninety-five per cent of the people who I talked to and explained it to properly what was going in here were opposed to this development.”

Delta council is expected to make a final decision this fall.

Photos from CTV News Vancouver, concept sketches from the Delta Sky development application