VANCOUVER -- Vancouver’s Nordstrom location has been temporarily closed and boarded up with plywood, out of what the U.S. company is calling "an abundance of caution."

Several of the company's stores, including those in Seattle and Los Angeles have been looted as protests in some American cities over the killing of George Floyd turned violent.

A solidarity rally is planned for Friday afternoon in Vancouver, but it doesn't appear Nordstrom's decision was made due to any kind of Vancouver-specific concern.

"We're paying close attention to potential gatherings that may take place in cities across Canada and the U.S. this week," Nordstrom Canada said in an email to CTV News.

"To help keep our employees and customers safe, we are adjusting hours and temporarily closing stores in some locations. Out of an abundance of caution, some of our storefronts are being boarded."

The store at Pacific Centre is one of those also temporarily closed. It had recently reopened after being boarded up during a weeks-long closure due to COVID-19.

An anti-racism protest prompted by the death of Floyd drew about 3,000 people to the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday.

The protest remained peaceful.

Another rally is planned for Friday at 4 p.m. near the Olympic torch at Jack Poole Plaza.

Organizers originally planned for people to meet near Trump Tower and march through downtown, but that plan has changed. Protesters will now stay stationary in Coal Harbour and will not march.