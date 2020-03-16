VANCOUVER -- Dentists across B.C. are being urged to suspend all "elective and non-essential dental services," effective immediately.

The College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia, which represents more than 10,000 dentists, dental therapists and certified dental assistants, issued an advisory Monday strongly urging members to only perform essential services to patients.

"In the words of our Prime Minister today, exceptional circumstances are calling for exceptional measures, and it is time to take every precaution to keep people safe," registrar Dr. Chris Hacker wrote.

Some of the services deemed essential include the immediate treatment of infection, acute pain or trauma.

"The oral health care provider can determine the best place and manner in which the care can be delivered safely and appropriately," Hacker said.

Before performing any essential services, dentists are also being asked to perform a "thorough pre-treatment risk assessment that includes risk to the patient, to the oral health care provider and to the greater community."

The advisory follows hours after B.C. health officials asked everyone who attended the 2020 Pacific Dental Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre on March 6 and 7 to self-isolate.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at least four, and possibly more, of B.C.'s 103 cases of COVID-19 are connected to that conference.

"That is very concerning to me," Henry told reporters Monday. "Anybody who was at that dental conference … needs to self-isolate immediately. They should not be at work, they should not be at school, they should not be around others."

People who went to the conference should isolate themselves until March 22, officials said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.