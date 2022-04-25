No wrongdoing by police after B.C. woman's arrest leads to serious injuries, watchdog says
Officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by B.C.'s police watchdog after an arrest led to a woman being seriously injured.
The report, issued by the Independent Investigations Office last week, detailed an arrest that happened on Sept. 11 in Dawson Creek. A report to police at the time alleged a woman was "smashing car windows while carrying a knife and bat."
Mounties found the woman and arrested her, but during the process she was injured to the point that she had to be sent to hospital. The IIO's report revealed the woman's wrist was broken during the arrest.
In making a decision, the IIO spoke to nine witnesses, watched cellphone video, listened to 911 calls and looked at medical records.
One witness, the IIO report said, was the woman's common law spouse. He told investigators she was "agitated," so he left the house to go to the park. The woman allegedly "followed him out with a baseball bat and he heard something smash behind him," the report said.
Another witness detailed the arrest, saying the woman made it "impossible to approach her" by waving her arms around while holding a weapon. Police said the woman was holding a kitchen knife, as well as the bat, and was cut in the arm during the incident.
Police alleged the woman wasn't complying with officers and continued to be combative. The IIO report said pepper spray was used on the woman, but it didn't work to deter her and some blew back in an officer's face. The woman then ran away and, eventually, an officer struck her in the back and knocked her down.
Police noticed then "that her arm was not looking like it should look," the report said, so officers didn't put her in handcuffs and called an ambulance immediately. While in hospital, it was determined she had a compound fracture in her wrist.
"The evidence establishes that (the suspect) was not behaving rationally, and was armed with weapons that were quite capable of causing significant physical harm to any of the officers attempting to take control of her physically," the IIO report said.
"In those circumstances, the deployment of (pepper) spray against her in attempts to disable her temporarily was proportionate and reasonable."
The IIO said that, since the pepper spray didn't work, escalation "to a strike with an extendable baton was necessary and proportionate."
"The involved officers in this case acted with restraint, ensuring as their duty required that the public be protected and that (the suspect) be prevented from causing any more harm, to others or to herself," the report concluded.
"They applied increasing but appropriate levels of force in a measured way without over-reacting. In summary, they handled a difficult situation as well as could be expected."
The IIO is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.
