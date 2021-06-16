VANCOUVER -- An investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog has concluded police did not commit any offence in connection to an ATV crash that killed a woman last month.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a news release that on May 23, officers tried to stop an ATV heading south on West Kalum Forest Service Road because none of the riders were wearing helmets. The ATV reportedly didn't stop and instead went around the RCMP vehicle.

Shortly after, the ATV crashed, the IIO said. A female rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Another rider was injured as well.

The IIO investigated to determine if any police action or inaction led to those injuries.

"Information from the RCMP vehicle’s data terminal confirms that the officers who attempted to stop the ATV did not pursue it," the IIO said in its statement Tuesday. "They instead continued northbound for over 10 kilometres before they were called to attend the scene of the ATV collision."

The IIO also said witnesses reported seeing the police vehicle travelling "normally in the opposite direction of the collision scene" and said officers didn't arrive at the scene until about 30 minutes later.

"The (chief civilian director) has reviewed the evidence and determined that the officers acted appropriately and did not pursue the ATV," the IIO said. "There are therefore no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer has committed an offence."

The IIO is called in to investigate all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of any allegation of wrongdoing.