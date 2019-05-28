

Bad news for basketball fans: the City of Vancouver says it won't be hosting or providing funding to let residents watch the NBA Finals in a viewing area.

In a statement, the city said it looked into potential viewing events but hosting one would require extensive planning to successfully pull off.

"While we reviewed plans for a potential viewing event, we were not able to identify a location that was suitable and available for a series of up to seven games," the statement read.

City of Vancouver statement on a NBA Finals viewing event. pic.twitter.com/yTnmOg5r6L — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) May 28, 2019

The idea of hosting a viewing event had been mentioned online by Coun. Michael Wiebe after the Raptors' thrilling 100-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thanks to all the partners and staff who’ve worked hard over the past 48 hours to try to make a viewing zone in Vancouver for the NBA finals. It won’t happen for this year, yet I will continue to champion opportunities in the future for Vancouver to enjoy & celebrate together. https://t.co/zkN7pTyqIQ — Michael Wiebe (@councillorwiebe) May 29, 2019

The city famously, and infamously, hosted outdoor viewing events for the 2010 Winter Olympics and the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Stanley Cup tilt between the Vancouver Canucks and the Boston Bruins stretched to seven games, and ended with Canucks fans rioting on the streets after the loss.

More than 120 vehicles were damaged during the riot, and the B.C. Criminal Justice Branch laid 912 charges against 300 suspects.