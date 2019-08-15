

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police swarmed the Downtown Eastside after shots were reportedly fired according to a witness Wednesday night.

Forensic officers were focused on a building's front door on Hastings Street near Jackson Avenue around 11:20 p.m. An evidence marker was seen across the street where the shot may have been fired from.

A witness told CTV News that two dark skinned males were shooting at two white males on Hastings street. It appears that the shooter may have been shooting from the south side of Hastings Street.

Vancouver police shut down Hastings Street between Jackson and Princess avenues while investigators combed the area. The street has since reopened.

Vancouver police have not commented, and it is unknown if there were any injuries related to this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated once information becomes available.