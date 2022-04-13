'No playbook': Gastown businesses already struggling as road closures to continue for at least 2 weeks

As government agencies and housing organizations scramble to find housing for more than 140 low-income residents displaced by Monday's fast-moving fire in Gastown, local businesses are facing challenges of their own.

CTV News has learned the road closures around the condemned century-old building gutted by flames at Abbott and Water streets will continue till the end of the month – a major blow to struggling small businesses who’d just started seeing improvement for the first time since the pandemic began.

“To ensure the safety of the public, the road closures will remain in place for at least the next two weeks until the Winters Hotel building has been demolished and the neighbouring buildings have been assessed,” wrote a City of Vancouver staffer.

“Given the age and condition of the building following the fire, the demolition will be complex and city staff are already assessing the most appropriate approach to demolish the building in a safe and expeditious way.”

Hydro upgrades had already seen some sidewalks torn up at the centre of the normally-picturesque area known as the historic heart of the city, but a detour steering drivers away from the badly-damaged Winters Hotel has lunch-hour traffic crawling with few pedestrians visible on Water Street.

“There’s no playbook for something like this,” said Walley Wargolet, executive director of the Gastown Business Improvement Association. “There've been a lot of tears, there's no question, in the last few days, for folks who've lost their livelihood."

He pointed out that while several businesses are inaccessible due to fire and water damage in the building on Abbott, neighbouring buildings are at risk from the unstable structure and are closed down for the time being, while the detours are making it hard for those that are open to do their work.

IMPACTED BUSINESSES SPEAK UP ON COMPOUNDED STRUGGLES

The pandemic saw tourism-oriented businesses grind to a halt for the past two years, as the neighbourhood was blanketed with vandalism and grappled with the same property crimes faced by neighbouring downtown communities. The addition of the fire damage and attendant closures have many small business owners dismayed.

“We took over that space just before the first shutdowns for COVID," said Jason Gallop, owner of boutique watch repair and retail business, Rodolf and Company, in the Winters Hotel. "The first cruise ship has come through and (you think) you're almost there, and now this happens – it's devastating, it really is, because we don't have a livelihood left, it's all tied up in that store."

Across the street, Jules Bistro is untouched by flames, but in the shadow of the structure and thus shuttered by the city.

“I totally understand and appreciate what they’re doing,” said owner and chef, Emmanuel Joinville. “As of today, I'm in the same shape as (the Flying Pig in the Winters Hotel) because I have nothing left, but eventually I will have a business if it doesn’t stay too long like this. But how long can I sustain (without opening)?”

SCANT GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

CTV News asked the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation whether the province would be providing any support to small businesses given the exceptional circumstances. Emergency Management BC responded, citing efforts to help displaced residents, but did not respond when we reiterated that the question had been about small business supports.

Wargolet said the business improvement association is working with Small Business BC to see if any financial support is available, and the organization has started a GoFundMe campaign, but acknowledged it’ll likely be public support that keep shops, cafes, bars and service providers on their feet.

"Gastown is open,” he said. “We have 150 businesses that are still here, that still need folks to come and visit them."