No overnight growth at West Vancouver's Eagle Ridge fire, crews making 'good progress'

West Vancouver fire crews say a brush fire near Eagle Lake didn't grow overnight and teams are making "good progress" in the area.

The Eagle Ridge fire broke out Friday morning southwest of Eagle Lake and grew to about two hectares in size. By Friday afternoon, crews said the blaze was contained and on Saturday morning they confirmed that was still the case.

"Weather conditions remain favourable, with cool temperatures and no wind," an update from District of West Vancouver Saturday said.

"Crews continue to fight the fire at ground level today and are making good progress."

While helicopters were used on the first day, the district said helicopters weren't in use Saturday morning.

Whyte Lake's shoreline remained open, but the Trans Canada Trail, trailheads at Northwoods Drive and Eagle Lake Road were all still closed.

The fire sparked amid extremely dry conditions in the area.

Since July of this year, Vancouver's recorded 16 millimetres of rainfall. The average amount of rainfall for the region between July and Oct. 14 is 165 millimetres.

The Lower Mainland remains at drought Level 5, the highest rating in the province.