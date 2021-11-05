No offence committed by Vancouver police in officer-involved shooting, watchdog determines

Vancouver -

B.C.'s police watchdog has cleared a Vancouver officer of any offences after a suspect was shot and seriously injured during an altercation at a downtown hotel.

On Aug. 17, Vancouver police said officers were called to a building near Drake and Granville streets at about 5:30 a.m. While police didn't give many details at the time, the Independent Investigations Office later said officers were called for "assistance removing a man from a hotel lobby."

"One officer responded and a physical altercation occurred between the man and the responding officer, resulting in shots being fired," police said in their initial statement, clarifying that the man was "shot by police."

B.C.'s police watchdog was asked to investigate the incident, given that the suspect was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In an update this week, the IIO said it reviewed all the available evidence and found "no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed an offence, and the actions of the officer were justified."

As a result, no charges against the officer are being forwarded to Crown counsel.

The IIO said it didn't release its full report into the incident because related court proceedings are ongoing. The report will be released when those have ended.