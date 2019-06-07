

The necropsy of a grey whale found dead in Boundary Bay Wednesday has ended with no obvious cause of death, says the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

According to the ministry, the whale appeared healthy.

"The whale looked quite healthy, and had been eating, evidenced by a stomach full of invertebrates. No obvious cause of death on gross examination," said the ministry in a statement.

It says the analysis of the tissue and blood samples can take six to eight weeks, and the results will be shared.

It's still unknown if it's one of two whales spotted stranded in the bay in May.

A mother and calf had been stranded by low tide in Boundary Bay May 10, struggling and then lying motionless for hours until the water levels rose enough for them to swim away. DFO experts had been monitoring the pair since, and had expected to spot them in Boundary Bay during Tuesday’s monitoring.

More than 160 of the mammals have been found dead this year in Canadian, Mexican and American waters.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos.