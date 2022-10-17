'No more money': Surrey's mayor-elect orders Surrey Police Service to cease all expenditures
Surrey’s new mayor-elect is already hitting the ground running, working to make her promise to stop the municipal police transition a reality.
Brenda Locke wants to keep the RCMP, but the Surrey Police Board says that’s not a feasible option.
Speaking on CTV Morning Live Monday, Locke says she’s already talked to city staff who she claims are prepared to pull back from the SPS.
“I have now asked them to let the Surrey Police Service know that they are to spend no more. No more money and to cease all expenditures moving forward,” said Locke.
On Sunday, the Surrey Police Service issued a statement saying stopping the transition would not be feasible.
It says millions of dollars have already been invested and 350 staff are on the payroll, 150 of whom are officers deployed to work alongside the Mounties.
“The cost is just extraordinary, the cost moving forward to do it is way, way greater than to stop it now,” said Locke.
The Surrey Police Board's executive director is stressing that a civic government can't act alone to put a stop to the process and a decision would be made by the province.
“All we can do is continue to focus on our work and our mandate and trust that the original decision was not made lightly by the provincial government, and it certainly wasn't made with the anticipation that it would become an election issue every four years,” said Melissa Granum, executive director of the Surrey Police Board.
Neither Locke nor the board could say exactly how much it would cost to end the transition.
“There is severance written into the collective agreement with the Surrey Police Union. And we have invested quite a bit of money into the IT infrastructure, that would be a sunk cost,” said Granum.
Locke says she’s confident stopping the transition is the right move for taxpayers.
“All of the expenditures on the capital side are fully recoverable,” Locke told CTV Morning Live.
She says the majority of expenditures right now are on human resources.
“We will always be needing human resources to do policing. It's a service after all. So we will just be replacing the SPS members with either RCMP officers and in many cases bringing some of the current SPS officers into the RCMP tent,” said Locke.
Surrey RCMP has declined to comment on the situation, saying that the officer in charge, Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards will likely issue a statement in the coming days.
CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Solicitor General and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth for comment.
With files from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos and Lisa Steacy
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most consumers and businesses expect recession: Bank of Canada
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show most consumers and businesses expect Canada to enter a recession, though their views on inflation in the short run are diverging.
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
BREAKING | Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3
A union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, says it will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit
The family of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection authority and the local school board for $3 million, seeking accountability for failing to act in the child's disturbing death.
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
Rumble in the Rockies: Watch two moose battle on a Colorado family's driveway
A family woke to find two moose fighting in the driveway for their Steamboat Springs, Colo. home – and it was all caught on video.
WATCH LIVE | City of Ottawa followed police lead on 'Freedom Convoy' response: city manager
Ottawa's city manager told the inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act that police were in charge of the response to the 'Freedom Convoy,' and the city followed the force's lead.
'I am not a criminal': Calls for government to give permanent residency to migrants in limbo
Thousands across Canada are calling for the government to live up to a commitment to give permanent residency status to people living in limbo in the country.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island under smoky skies bulletin as 115-year-old temperature record falls
All of Vancouver Island remains under a smoky skies bulletin Monday as wildfires burning around the region continue to threaten air quality. Environment Canada says the smoky conditions are likely to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours for all regions of the island and parts of B.C.'s south coast.
-
Nanaimo gas station robber gets robbed, both arrested: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say they were in the process of arresting a robbery suspect when she herself was robbed by an opportunity-seeking thief.
-
BC Ferries to add fuel surcharge due to rising costs
BC Ferries will increase the cost of fares slightly as it introduces a new fuel surcharge on Nov. 1. The company says it's increasing its current fuel surcharge by 1.5 per cent due to rising fuel prices in the province.
Calgary
-
270 km/h! Porsche 911 driver stopped outside Calgary
A Kelowna man is facing a criminal dangerous driving charge after an RCMP officer recorded a Porsche 911 travelling at 270 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary.
-
Plane experienced in-flight icing before crashing west of Calgary: report
A report on a fatal plane crash west of Calgary earlier this year indicates the pilot noticed ice forming on the aircraft before it went down.
-
Influenza vaccines are now available in Alberta
Albertans six months and older can get vaccinated at public health clinics, pharmacies for people five years and older, and some doctor's offices.
Edmonton
-
Influenza vaccines are now available in Alberta
Albertans six months and older can get vaccinated at public health clinics, pharmacies for people five years and older, and some doctor's offices.
-
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in 111 Avenue crash traffic: police
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on 111 Avenue Monday morning which left a motorcyclist seriously injured. The crash happened sometime before 9 a.m. on westbound 111 Avenue at 103 Street.
-
Alberta premier under fire for 'misinformed' comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Alberta's premier is coming under fire for comments she made online about Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few months before getting the province's top job.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3
A union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, says it will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.
-
Ontario makes big changes to how long campers can stay at most popular parks
Campers used to being able to book three-week trips at an Ontario provincial park may have to adjust their plans this summer.
-
'That's great': Hamilton, Ont. man wins $275,000 with the Big Spin
A Hamilton, Ont. man kept his composure after winning $275,000 on the OLG’s Big Spin.
Montreal
-
Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit
The family of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection authority and the local school board for $3 million, seeking accountability for failing to act in the child's disturbing death.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating 3rd fire at daycare in past 3 years
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating a pair of fires on its territory that occurred within hours of each other. One of those fires was at a daycare that has been the subject of an arson investigation three times in as many years.
-
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Winnipeg
-
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information on a fatal crash on Portage Avenue on Sunday that left a 24-year-old woman dead.
-
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in West End homicide: police
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg’s West End earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert RCMP believes string of car thefts related
Prince Albert RCMP believes a series of vehicle thefts on Sunday may be related, according to a news release.
-
Dueling protests erupt over Saskatoon kid's event
Reading with Royalty, a drag-themed storybook hour, turned from children's event into a political battlefield featuring dueling protests outside the Nutrien Wonderhub today.
-
Photographic exhibit spotlights Latin people making an impact in Sask.
A photographic exhibit unveiled Saturday night aims to evoke a sense of belonging and to deepen the connection among the Latin American community in the province.
Regina
-
Pedestrian, 18, injured after being hit by vehicle on Ring Road: Regina police
An 18-year-old man was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Ring Road early on Saturday morning.
-
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
-
New security team taking over at Saskatchewan Legislative building
There will be a changing of the guard at the Saskatchewan Legislative building with a new security team taking over.
Atlantic
-
Man facing charges after Sunday afternoon police chase, collision in Halifax neighbourhood
Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing charges after a police chase in a quiet Armdale neighbourhood led to a collision and left two officers injured.
-
Flu shot vaccine appointments now available in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotians can now book an appointment for a seasonal flu vaccine. Bookings opened Monday and appointments begin Saturday.
-
N.S. reports decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for September in monthly report
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for the month of September, compared to August, according to the provincial government’s monthly COVID-19 summary.
London
-
Never before seen fentanyl found in Sarnia
A drug investigation in Sarnia, Ont. has led to the discovery of fentanyl in a form that police say they have never seen before.
-
Firerarm incident in downtown London leads to charges
A London man is charged after police say a person pointed a firearm at a group of men in the downtown core over the weekend.
-
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash
OPP have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Chatsworth last week. Just after 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 11, OPP responded to the scene on Highway 6.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory, up to 20 cm of snow in parts
Snow is on the way, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for several communities in northern Ontario on Monday. Here is where the snow is expected to fall and how much.
-
Video of brazen, daytime porch pirate in Sudbury gaining attention on social media
A woman who lives in the Hanmer area of Greater Sudbury is warning others after her package was stolen from her front door in broad daylight.
-
Arson charge laid in North Bay house fire
A 37-year-old North Bay man has been charged with arson following a house fire on Fraser Street over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
One dead, four injured in crash southwest of Guelph
OPP are investigating a serious crash, southwest of Guelph, that killed one person and left four others injured.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3
A union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, says it will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.
-
Work van impounded after driver clocked at 76 km/h over speed limit in Guelph
A Mississauga man has been charged with speeding and stunt driving after being clocked driving 136 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.