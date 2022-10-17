'No more money': Surrey's mayor-elect orders Surrey Police Service to cease all expenditures

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about this year's flu shot

With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener