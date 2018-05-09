Should politicians be entitled to free food, even if they live near the Legislature?

B.C.'s MLAs are permitted to claim a per diem of up to $61 for food consumed while working in Victoria, even if they live nearby.

But a Liberal representative from Kamloops-North Thompson is trying to put a stop to elected officials dining out on the taxpayer's dime. Rookie MLA Peter Milobar introduced a bill that would make politicians who live relatively close work exempt from the perk.

"It's very simple," he said. "It says if you're an MLA in Capital Regional District, and you don't qualify for the living allowance, that you should also not qualify for a daily per diem for means."

Milobar said there are hundreds of staff members working in the Legislature and thousands for the government, and none are entitled to free meals.

"It doesn't make sense that politicians who live in Greater Victoria are allowed to bill taxpayers for their meals. It's time to end that practice," he said.

The Liberals say since September, NDP and Green MLAs living in or near Victoria racked up thousands of dollars in free food instead of packing a lunch. The premier, education minister and finance minister have claimed a combined total of $4,734 in meals between September and March, according to the party.

There are currently no local Liberal MLAs, but when there were, representative Ida Chong was criticized for doing the same thing.

While the amount may seem high for a sandwich, Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver said he missed breakfast and had to pick it up on the way to work on Wednesday. He said he'd also have to have dinner at work because he'd be there until 9 p.m.

According to Liberal data, Weaver has claimed a total of $1,221 in meals from September to the end of November, but has not claimed any since then. Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen, also with the Greens, claimed nearly $1,600 in the same time period.

Weaver said many Liberal MLAs have bought condos in the Victoria area to use while in session, but they're still claiming the $61 per diem, "when they have a house and a kitchen and can pack a lunch if they want."

If approved, Milobar's proposal would apply only to MLAs who represent communities in the Capital Regional District.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan