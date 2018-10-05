

Detectives say there appears to be no connection between three homicides that shook the Lower Mainland in the span of a violent 24 hours this week.

The first death came at around 9 p.m. Wednesday when officers responding to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a movie theatre in Mission Junction Mall found the body of 19-year-old Varinderpal Gill.

"One of my associates said she thought she heard nine rounds," Debi Heaster, the manager of a nearby liquor store, told CTV News.

Gill's murder, which police believe was targeted, took place about a half hour before the multiplex theatre's last scheduled show time of the night.

In August, Abbotsford police issued a warning that Gill, who often went by the nickname "VP," posed "a significant risk to the public" because of his involvement in gang conflicts in the region.

So far, no arrests have been made in his death.

About three hours later, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to a home in the 7000 block of Westminster Highway in Richmond, where Mounties had discovered the body of woman identified as 19-year-old Aspen Pallot.

IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang told reporters Friday a 23-year-old man was arrested in the city later on Thursday and has since been charged with manslaughter.

Police have released few details surrounding the circumstances of Pallot's death, but Jang confirmed she and Solaris Onatta Running Dey, the accused, were in a relationship.

No one else was in the home when Pallot's body was found at around 12:14 a.m. on Thursday.

"Our detectives worked quickly to secure the evidence for charge approval, but the investigation isn't over," Jang said. "We still would like to speak with Aspen Pallot's closest friends and associates. We urge them to please come forward today."

By 2:42 p.m. that day, police were at the scene of yet another homicide, this time about 100 kilometres away in the Fraser valley.

The RCMP was called to the 46000 block of Yale Road after a brazen daylight shooting that left 27-year-old Kyle Cromarty dead.

The victim was alive when first responders reached the scene and paramedics rushed him to hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

On Friday, Jang said Cromarty's murder was clearly targeted, but that the victim was not known to police and doesn't appear to have been connected to any Lower Mainland gangs.

"It was very evident form the scene… that somebody intended to kill him," he said. "Somebody marked him for death."

Now, detectives are asking anyone with information that could help them to come forward.

"We've had some calls come in, but we need, really, the ones who knew him the best, who can shed light as to why anyone would want to kill him," Jang said.

Cromarty's family is being co-operative in the investigation, according to IHIT.

Jang said investigators will be working through the long weekend trying to piece together exactly what happened in all three cases, adding that so far, none of them seem to be connected.

"Right now, there's nothing to suggest that any of these homicides are linked," he said.

IHIT is urging anyone with information that could advance any of the cases to contact detectives at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

"There's three families that are going to spending Thanksgiving without a loved one this weekend," Jang said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst