No injuries reported in small plane crash in Delta
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 3:47PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, August 24, 2018 5:46PM PDT
It appears that no one was injured when a small plane crashed Friday afternoon at the Boundary Bay Airport in Delta, B.C.
Few details have been confirmed, but photos from the scene showed the plane appeared to be in a field near the runway.
Police said early reports indicate there were fortunately no injuries.
The aircraft is a Murphy Elite, an amateur-built plane assembled from a kit. According to Transport Canada, it was built in 2008.