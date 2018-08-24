

CTV Vancouver





It appears that no one was injured when a small plane crashed Friday afternoon at the Boundary Bay Airport in Delta, B.C.

Few details have been confirmed, but photos from the scene showed the plane appeared to be in a field near the runway.

Police said early reports indicate there were fortunately no injuries.

The aircraft is a Murphy Elite, an amateur-built plane assembled from a kit. According to Transport Canada, it was built in 2008.