

CTV Vancouver





Traffic is being rerouted as firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze at a house in East Vancouver.

The fire was sparked early Friday morning at a home on East 43rd Avenue near Earles Street. Crews called to the scene at around 5:30 a.m. arrived to find flames shooting from the roof of the house.

Initially they were concerned about the fire spreading to two neighbouring homes, but they were able to contain it to the initial house.

It took a lot of water but firefighters were able to get the flames to subside and were able to gain access to the inside of the home before 8 a.m. They could be seen going in and out, carrying boxes of the owners' belongings.

On Duty Asst. Chief Dan Stroup said investigators are working to determine where the fire started, but that heavy damage was noticed near the rear of the building.

"There were tenants downstairs, the owners were upstairs, but everybody was able to get out," he said. No injuries have been reported.

As crews continue to knock down the fire, 43rd Avenue is closed between Earles and Rupert. The closure is expected to last the rest of the morning.

A stretch of East 43rd Avenue is also blocked off near the blaze.

This is a developing news story. More info to come…

