

CTV Vancouver





A freight train derailed in a Revelstoke rail yard on Sunday afternoon, Canadian Pacific officials have confirmed.

The train went off the tracks at around 1:30 p.m., CP said in an email to CTV News.

Few details have been provided, but CP said no one was injured and there are no public safety concerns.

Teams were dispatched immediately. The cause is under investigation.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith