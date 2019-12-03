VANCOUVER -- Surrey's decision not to increase its number of police officers for a second year in a row would have a "detrimental effect," one of the city's top cops warns.

Assistant Comm. Dwayne McDonald made his opinion on council's draft budget vote Monday night known in an emailed statement sent to media.

Surrey city council voted 5-4 in support of a five-year draft budget that will see millions spent on a transition from RCMP to a municipal police force, but no money earmarked for new hires.

Speaking after the initial vote, Mayor Doug McCallum insisted he has the support of his city.

"We will continue to listen to the people of Surrey and what they want to see in Surrey," he said.

"We'll fight for them very, very hard in getting our own police force."

The mayor says he believes the best way to make Surrey more safe is to go ahead with the costly plan to scrap the RCMP and start fresh.

The draft budget, which also drew criticism from firefighters, still needs to be passed following a final reading later this month.

If that final vote is split in a similar way, the city's decision not to expand the number of officers on Surrey streets will pull resources from programs that help prevent crime, McDonald said Tuesday.

Surrey's overall crime rate has been decreasing over the last decade, he said, but without an increase in staff, the trend downward may be stopped.

Here's the full statement from McDonald:

As Surrey's Mayor and Council move towards final adoption of a 2020 budget that does not allow for any additional police resources for the second year in a row, it is important that we acknowledge the detrimental effect this will have on our service delivery model and on the health and wellness of our members and municipal support staff.

The City of Surrey previously denied my request for 12 additional officers for 2019 and it was made clear to me that any additional requests for police resources would not be entertained while the city is petitioning the province for a municipal police service.

As our staffing levels remain stagnant and Surrey’s population increases, demand for our police service continues to grow. This year, the Surrey RCMP has experienced a 3% increase in calls for service and a 3.6% increase in files. These increases equate to an average of 463 more calls per month and 585 additional files per month. This disparity between resources and calls for service means we will have to review the services we provide. Unfortunately, this may necessitate the redeployment of personnel from proactive and community based programs, which we know have a positive impact on crime prevention, to our essential service, frontline policing.

As outlined in our ten-year crime profile http://surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.action?siteNodeId=2126&languageId=1&contentId=61367, crime in Surrey has been trending downward since 2014, and the overall crime rate has been trending down over the last decade. In 2018, Surrey’s Violent Crime Severity Index reached a ten-year low. However, we are seeing some minor increases in crime this year and, in the long term, we cannot expect to see crime go down in a growing city without relative increases to police resources.

The Surrey RCMP is committed to public safety, but also to the safety and wellness of our officers and employees. The senior leadership team will continue to advocate for adequate resources, even as the City of Surrey and Province of BC work to determine the future of policing in Surrey.

I commend the Surrey RCMP police officers and support staff who have continued to provide excellent police services to the city during this challenging period. To the residents of Surrey, the safety of your homes, your families, and your neighbourhoods remains our top priority, as always.