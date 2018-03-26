

CTV Vancouver





A teenager is in hospital after being struck while crossing the street on a bicycle in Langley Monday afternoon.

Mounties said the 14-year-old boy was hit by a Jeep Patriot in the 3900-block of 200 Street at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Their initial investigation suggests the boy had been crossing the street between crosswalks at the time. Unfortunately, he had not been wearing his helmet.

The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment, but police did not immediately know the extent of his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

Details are not yet known but Mounties said speed is not believed to be a factor. The province's collision analysis and reconstruction team was called in to assist in the investigation.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call 604-532-3200.